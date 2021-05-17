Missouri judge rules against law stripping state union power

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge says a 2018 law was wrongly used to end significant union protections for state workers.
Cole County Judge Jon Beetem last week ruled that state agencies unconstitutionally used the 2018 law to ignore union-negotiated contracts.
The law made most state workers at-will employees, meaning they could be fired or disciplined without reason or warning.
But many state employees are covered by unions that negotiated protections against such firings.
The unions sued. Beetem agreed with the unions. He says the state needs to honor union negotiations.