KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Jackson County Circuit judge has thrown out a $4 million verdict awarded to a transgender student in the Blue Springs School District who sued over being denied access to male bathrooms and locker rooms.

KCUR reports Judge Cory Atkins ruled last month the student’s attorneys did not prove that his male sex was “a contributing factor” in the district’s banning him from male facilities.

The ruling said the student was barred from those facilities solely because of his female genitalia. The student, identified in court documents as R.M.A., sued in 2015.

He was allowed to participate in male sports but was required to dress in separate unisex bathrooms.