Missouri launches online COVID vaccine registration

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Missourians now have the ability to register for the COVID-19 vaccine and be notified later once they’re eligible.

Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the Missouri Vaccine Navigator on Monday. Individuals can complete an online questionnaire and determine their eligibility based on the state’s phased rollout for the vaccine.

You’ll receive an alert either when a mass vaccination event is in your area or if a local health care provider receives the vaccine.

The Missouri Vaccine Navigator will integrate with the state’s immunization database, which should streamline the process for data entry among providers.

The navigator will also remind people when it’s time to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

People with limited or no internet access (or if you have an issue registering online) can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for registration assistance. Language translation and other services are also available for hotline callers.