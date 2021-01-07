Missouri lawmaker skips own inaugural to attend Trump rally

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Republican Missouri lawmaker skipped his own inauguration to attend a rally with President Donald Trump and encourage Congress to reject the Electoral College victory President-elect Joe Biden.
State Rep. Justin Hill, of Lake St. Louis, traveled to Washington on Wednesday instead of joining colleagues at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. He said Trump’s rally was peaceful and he didn’t join other Trump supporters in marching to the U.S. Capitol. He denounced those who broke into the Capitol as “anarchists” and “agitators.”
Hill sponsored a Missouri House resolution that encouraged Congress to refuse to accept the Electoral College votes of several states that Biden won.
