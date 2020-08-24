Missouri lawmaker sued after family moves out of St. Charles County district

Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, speaks on the floor of the House on Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo by Christian Gooden, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Democrat campaigning for suburban St. Louis Republican Rep. Nick Schroer’s seat says he should be kicked off the November ballot because he moved out of his district.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Schroer and his wife sold their O’Fallon home in May and bought a new one in Defiance, which is outside his House district.

Schroer says his family moved so his daughter could go to another school district. He says he’s renting the basement of a family friend’s home in O’Fallon.

Democratic candidate Victoria Witt Datt is asking a judge to disqualify him from the ballot.

On Monday, August 24, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade and Assistant Minority Leader Tommie Pierson Jr. sent a letter to Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr to ask for an ethics investigation into Schroer’s actions.

Quade and Pierson say that by moving out of his district, Schroer is ineligible to represent the district and should be removed from office.

Schroer is presently a sponsor on three of six anti-crime bills being debated in the Missouri House.

You can read the letter in its entirety below: