JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A state lawmaker wants to ban Palestinian refugees from coming to Missouri. Iron County Republican Chris Dinkins says she’s concerned for the safety of Missourians.

Dinkins wrote a letter to Governor Mike Parson saying, “I lack faith in the Biden administration to properly vet refugees from Gaza to ensure we are not bringing a terrorist threat to American soil. We must clearly say we will not accept any Gaza refugees under any circumstances.”

Parson’s office did not respond.

Ray Reed, a Democrat running for a seat in St. Louis County, said Missouri should be welcoming to those seeking refuge. He says, “Palestinian refugees bring cultural diversity that enriches our communities and contributes to our economic growth through their skills and talents.”