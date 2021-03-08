Missouri lawmaker wants to create task force to monitor state employees working remotely

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Like most of the nation, Missourians began working from home a year ago when the pandemic started taking over.

One Missouri lawmaker wasn’t to make sure state employees remain successful while working away from the office.

Rep. Louis Riggs (R-Hannibal) said 90 percent of state employees who work remotely achieve job satisfaction. Riggs told the House Workforce Development Committee Monday he spoke with the Office of Administration (OA) about the efficiency and effectiveness of having state employees work from home during the pandemic.

“Remote work, work from home, work from anywhere, these are the terms we heard now and again before the pandemic struck us a year ago, but now they are in the forefront of our thoughts today,” Riggs said. “Work from anywhere, known as WFA, is here to stay and in a big way.”

Riggs is sponsoring House Bill 1178, which would create the “Missouri State Employee Work-From-Anywhere Task Force.”

The task force would evaluate where Missouri stands as a state for work from anywhere.

“While we do not know wat the future will hold, we can utilize this task force to make sure that we are moving ahead as a state workforce as a way that is efficient and provides our citizens with the best experience possible under the new normal,” Riggs said. “It’s one of the many takeaways from the pandemic experience that we need to come to grip with now.”

The goal of the task force would be to evaluate state workers to make sure they are working as efficiently and with the best practices. Riggs said his goal is to start with state employees and later move the task force to look at the private sector.

“I have talked with constituents in the private sector who have been working at home for the past year and have no plans to go back to their offices if they are not compelled to do so,” he said.

According to the legislation, the task force would be made up of 17 members, including six lawmakers, three members from each chamber, the commissioner of OA, four members appointed from the governor, three people appointed by the Missouri Speaker of the House, one member representing the Department of Economic Development, one member from the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, and one member who represents a Missouri-based technology provider.

No one spoke in opposition of the measure during the hearing Monday. The committee did not vote on the legislation which is needed before moving forward to the House chamber.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News

Tweets from reporters: