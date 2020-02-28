Missouri lawmaker wants tougher penalties for car break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State Rep. David Gregory (R-Sunset Hills) filed a bill on Thursday that would elevate the punishment for anyone stealing an item from a vehicle. HB 2666 would make that type of theft a felony.

Gregory said current law allows for a felony charge if the items taken are valued at $750 are more.

“The problem here is that these criminals are going in and breaking into people’s cars in driveways right outside their homes, on the streets and they’re bringing guns with them,” Gregory said.

Gregory said law enforcement members have cited recent cases as reasons for concern. One involved a police officer being wounded while investigating a car break-in. Another involved a homeowner coming under fire after trying to stop a car break-in on his property.

“What this bill does is it tackles exactly that,” said Gregory. “If you’re going to steal any item from inside a vehicle, it’s still going to be a felony,”

Gregory said by making the crime a felony, prosecutors can also add a charge of armed criminal action if a weapon was involved. Armed criminal action carries with it a minimum 3-year sentence in Missouri.

Gregory believes his proposed legislation would lead to fewer crimes and make neighborhoods safer.

Read HB 2666 in its entirety.