Missouri lawmakers advance crime bill during special session

The state capitol building in Jefferson City, Missouri. (Credit: ORLIN WAGNER/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill aimed at curbing violent crime in Missouri is advancing in the state Senate.

A committee voted Wednesday to move the bill to the full Senate for debate.

The bill would increase witness protections, allow St. Louis police to live outside the city, and allow judges to decide whether children should be tried as adults for certain weapons crimes.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back to work to pass the bill in response to a surge in violence in the state’s biggest cities.

Racial justice advocates have criticized Parson for not prioritizing police accountability measures instead.