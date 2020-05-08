Missouri lawmakers approve budget for new fiscal year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Coronavirus concerns turned budget planning into more of a guessing game for Missouri lawmakers this legislative session. They met their constitutional duty Friday by approving an operating budget of more than $30 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.

The plan includes the authorization to spend federal relief dollars in a way to avoid cuts to higher education. Approximately $30 million in federal grants could also be available to help small businesses. However, many state workers will not be getting pay raises.

State Rep. Peter Meredith said MoDOT has vacant job positions that need to be filled and workers who need raises.

“It would reduce the amount they spend on overtime, it would improve their retention, and make sure they don’t have to spend more money on training,” he said.

House Budget Chair Cody Smith (R-Carthage) said lawmakers will likely return to the Capitol for at least one special session to pass supplemental budgets and address any unexpected changes.

The budget is approximately $700 million less than what Gov. Mike Parson has proposed prior to the coronavirus fueling a dramatic drop in state revenue. Earlier in the week, Parson said, “The reality of it is things have totally changed.”

There are still uncertainties that could result in lawmakers returning to the Capitol to address future budget issues. The exact amount of federal relief dollars the state will receive could change.