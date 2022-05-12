JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri charter schools are up for a funding increase under legislation headed to the governor’s desk.

The Republican-led House on Thursday voted 116-29 in favor of the bill. The measure calls for at least $62 million more in funding for charter schools per year.

Currently, charter school funding is pulled from the local school district’s funding. But charter school advocates say that’s not enough money.

The Republican bill sponsor initially proposed pulling more money from local schools for charters. Critics say that would hurt public schools.

Lawmakers compromised by pledging more money for charters and leaving public school funding untouched.