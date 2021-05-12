Missouri lawmakers ask for special session on election laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A small group of Missouri lawmakers are asking fellow Republican Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session on state election laws.
Republicans in a House elections committee on Wednesday wrote to Parson for help. Lawmakers face a Friday deadline to send bills to the governor’s desk.
The seven lawmakers say they’re worried that GOP election law priorities won’t get passed in time.
Republican Rep. Dan Shaul says legislation to require voters to show photo identification at the polls should pass. He also says lawmakers need to change the rules for putting policy proposals on the ballot.