Missouri lawmakers back repeal of attorney general residency

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Legislature has voted to abolish a residency requirement that caused headaches for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley when he served as state attorney general.
Missouri law currently says the attorney general must “reside at the seat of government.” That has traditionally been interpreted to mean living in Jefferson City or its home of Cole County.
Hawley lived in neighboring Boone County and commuted to the capital when he took office as attorney general in 2017. After Democrats complained he was violating the law, Hawley rented an apartment in Jefferson City.
The House voted Thursday to send a bill repealing the residency requirement to Gov. Mike Parson.