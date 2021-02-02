Missouri lawmakers, governor to get pay raises

Legislators filter into the chamber of the Missouri House of Representatives, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Wednesday was the opening day of the 101st General Assembly. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers and statewide elected officials are getting a 5% raise. The pay hikes were locked in Monday.

In Missouri, an independent citizens commission decides whether elected officials should get raises. The commission’s recommendations take effect unless the Legislature votes to block them.

Lawmakers’ missed their Monday deadline to act. An attempt to block the raises failed to get enough support in the House last week.

Most lawmakers will get a $1,800 raise spread out over two years. They’re currently paid about $36,000 a year.

The governor is getting a roughly $6,800 raise, bringing his yearly salary to about $140,600.