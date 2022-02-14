Missouri lawmaker’s narcotics license placed on probation

A Missouri lawmaker who’s charged in a fraud scheme involving medical treatments in her job as a physician assistant has reached a settlement with the state health department that puts her narcotics license on probation for three years.

The agreement with state Rep. Tricia Derges was reached Jan. 28 but not announced. It was first reported Monday by the Missouri Independent. Her attorney, Al Watkins, provided The Associated Press with a copy of the deal.

Derges is a first-term Republican from Nixa. She also operates a nonprofit medical and dental clinic in Springfield.

The settlement with the state doesn’t address many of the charges cited in a 23-count criminal case that was filed against her last year. She’s pleaded not guilty in the federal case.

By JIM SALTER, Associated Press