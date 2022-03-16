JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Missouri lawmaker proposed a new registry that would track people convicted of murder after the are paroled.

Lane Roberts (R-Joplin) sponsored House Bill 1705 that is under consideration.

The bill would rename the state’s current sex offender registry. If the bill passes the name of the registry would change to ‘Sex offender and violent offender registry,’ according to Roberts. The registry would include people who are paroled or on probation after being convicted of first or second degree murder.

“Its purpose is to allow the public to know who is on parole for second degree murder,” Roberts told fellow members of the Committee on Crime Prevention.

Roberts said he sponsored the bill because too often people don’t know when someone convicted of a violent crime is living in their neighborhood.

But it won’t follow ex-convicts forever. The bill also says that people would come off the registry when they complete probation or parole reqiurements.

Representative Rasheen Aldridge Jr. (D-St. Louis) wanted to know how the registry would impact people who have been paroled and are attempting to move on with their lives after serving time.

“That’s just my concern, that we’re only giving people that, once they do do their time and we say ‘second chances’ and we believe in second chances, that this is kind of giving them a second chance but also saying, ‘Watch out for Tim down the street,” said Aldridge. “[I] think it’s a good idea but I don’t understand the accountability piece or really the reasoning of adding them to a registry and we’re not giving them either the services they need or truly trying to give them a second chance without a black cloud being over them.”

Roberts acknowledged Aldridge’s concerns. He said people shouldn’t assume someone convicted of murder would kill again, but said he is concerned that if “someone has overcome their conscious to kill once it raises concern they could do it again.”

The Crime Prevention Committee voted 7-1 to advance the bill, which now faces another committee before it could go to the full House.