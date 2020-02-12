Missouri lawmakers raise questions over medical marijuana program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The man tasked with leading the effort to implement Missouri’s medical marijuana program testified in front of the Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight. He was asked by House Speaker Elijah Haahr to address some of the concerns lawmakers have received from their constituents.

Businesses that have been denied licenses to be part of the program feel the selection process has been unfair. They feel an out-of-town firm hired to do a blind score that rated each applicant used a flawed process.

The committee had one hour to meet on Wednesday. The meeting ended before lawmakers could ask all of their questions. The committee chair said he will have another hearing where fellow committee members will be able to ask more questions.

Former state lawmaker Lyndall Fraker is heading up implementation of the program through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. He testified the department had done a remarkable job meeting all of the deadlines to get the medical marijuana program ready.

Fraker explained where the process went after the blind rating scores were given to applicants.

“We gave the final review and ranking and the approval and denial of facility applications, and then the compliance investigations conducted of licensed and certified facilities,” he said.

One DHSS official said the department relied on how other states implemented their programs to learn what worked and didn’t work in other states before determining how to implement Missouri’s program.

