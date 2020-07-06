Missouri lawmakers have online spat after Jefferson County state senator issues travel advisory against St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – A Missouri state representative from St. Louis has taken umbrage with a Jefferson County state senator’s travel advisory against the city.

On July 4, State Senator Paul Wieland (R-22nd District) went on Facebook and advised all residents of Jefferson County against visiting St. Louis City due to recent violence.

“As long as St. Louis City refuses to protect the public, and allows this lawlessness to flourish, I am advising my family, friends and the law-abiding people I represent to avoid traveling to or through St. Louis City,” Wieland wrote.

The city was not the only target of Wieland’s ire on the holiday. The state senator went after both St. Louis City and County for their mask mandates. Wieland suggested both the city and county have “lost control” of the outbreak and recommended Jefferson County residents only shop local.

“If the situation there is that dire, I would suggest Jeffco citizens refrain from traveling or shopping in those areas,” he wrote. “Until an ‘all clear’ is sounded it would be safer for everyone to shop Jefferson County first.”

While face coverings are not mandatory in Jefferson County, the health department does recommend wearing a mask, adding it can be “a great protective factor for yourself and others.”

The following morning, State Representative Peter Merideth (D-80th District) fired back at Wieland to defend his city and recent protests in the area.

“So disappointed in you, Senator. I’m proud to live in, and to represent, this city. And I’m proud of the protests I’ve witnessed and been a part of here,” Merideth wrote.

Merideth decried attacks against St. Louis City and County as attacks on the state itself, and chastised Wieland’s travel advisory, saying the city and county are “the largest economic engine of the state – providing far more of our share in taxes paid and revenue produced.”