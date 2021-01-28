Missouri lawmakers to begin receiving pay raises after 14 years

ST. LOUIS – For the first time in 14 years, Missouri lawmakers will be getting a pay raise over the next two years. House members had a chance to reject the five percent pay raise Thursday but failed to do so.

Some Republicans argued taking money from taxpayers isn’t fair.

Democrats said it wasn’t fair to be voting on their own salaries.

With the deadline of Feb. 1 to act, some representatives said it wouldn’t be enough time for the Senate to vote on it, but the Senate majority leaders said the raises are needed.

Lawmakers currently make nearly $36,000. With the raise, over the next two years, their pay will be nearly $38,000.

Governor Mike Parson also receives a $7,000 raise under this legislation.