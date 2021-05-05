Missouri lawmakers vote to elevate status of National Guard

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would make the Missouri National Guard its own department within state government.
The bill passed Wednesday by the House now goes to Gov. Mike Parson. It previously passed the Senate.
The National Guard currently is part of the state Department of Public Safety, which also oversees the State Highway Patrol, the State Emergency Management Agency, the state’s fire safety office, alcohol and tobacco regulators, and other programs.
Some legislators have tried for several years to carve out the National Guard into its own department.