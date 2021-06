ST. LOUIS – Missouri now leads the nation in the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

Hot spots in north-central and southwest Missouri are to blame. Cases have spiked 52 percent over the past week with ten new cases per 100,000 residents.

The state health department now says the delta variant has become prevalent throughout the state.

Only about 38 percent of Missourians have been fully vaccinated against the virus.