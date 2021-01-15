Missouri Legislature cancels next week’s session due to COVID cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A rising number of COVID-19 cases at the Missouri Capitol has forced state lawmakers to cancel next week’s legislative session.
House Speaker Rob Vescovo (R-Arnold), Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon), and Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher (R-St. Louis) released a short statement late Thursday afternoon announcing the cancelation.
“Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the building, we are exercising an abundance of caution to protect members, staff, and visitors by canceling session next week. Our goal is to return to work the following week.”