Missouri Legislature considers $1.2B for virus response

Missouri

The state capitol building in Jefferson City, Missouri. (Credit: ORLIN WAGNER/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are back at work to make sure more than $1.1 billion in federal coronavirus aid gets where it needs to go throughout the state.

The special legislative session began Thursday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back to the Capitol to give his administration the authority to spend the federal funding. He’s also asking lawmakers to set aside $10 million in state funding to help pay for the Missouri National Guard to continue its work helping conduct COVID-19 testing.

In total, Parson is asking lawmakers to budget another $1.2 billion.

