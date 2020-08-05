Missouri Legislature returns to special session tomorrow on violent crime

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers are currently on a break from their special session on violent crime, as Governor Mike Parson won the Republican gubernatorial primary.

State senators return Wednesday to begin debate on a bill that involves the six provisions the governor wants to discuss to reduce violent crime in the state as record homicide numbers are on the rise.

Parson’s goal is to increase penalties for certain crimes and add a witness protection program.

The special session could cost almost $180,000 but Parson said no money is worth losing lives.

Other lawmakers want police reform discussed but the governor has said the special session will be narrowly focused on violent crime.

There is no idea how long this special session could last, but looking at the calendars, they could be in session until the middle of August.