Missouri Lottery finds million-dollar Mega Millions winners

BUTLER, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery found the million-dollar prize winners they were looking for. Two people are claiming the Mega Million ticket purchased for the January 7 drawing in Butler, Missouri. It matched all five white-ball numbers drawn.

The player who purchased the winning ticket tells lotto officials that it was “of the norm” for her to play Mega Millions. After the drawing, the players realized the Quick Pick ticket had won them a $1 million prize. They apparently did not immediately claim the prize.

The Missouri Lottery posted a statement that they were looking for the winners on January 10.

“Congratulations if this is your winning ticket,” writes May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “Be sure to sign the back of it right away, and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize.”

The chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302,575,350. The chances of winning a million dollars are one in 12,607,306.