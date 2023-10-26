INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – A lottery winner in Independence, Missouri, has won a $1,000-per-week-for-life prize but has not yet come forward to claim the winnings. Double check your ticket if you purchased it at the Casey’s on East 23rd Street.

The winning Cash4Life ticket, which matched all five white-ball numbers drawn—11, 16, 21, 25, and 45—and the Cash Ball number (2), was sold for the October 25 drawing.

The ticket holder has two options for claiming their prize: $52,000 annually for life, after taxes, or a lump-sum payment of $1 million, after taxes.

The odds of winning $1,000 per day for life are one in 21,846,048. The chances of winning, like this fortunate individual did, $1,000 per week for life are one in 7,282,016.