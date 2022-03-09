Missouri Lottery player wins $50,000 from a $3 ticket

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A regular Missouri Lottery player is $50,000 richer after buying a $3 scratchers ticket at Schnucks in High Ridge. There are $9.1 million in unclaimed prizes for the “Lucky Ca$h” game. This player snagged one of the five remaining top prizes.

This game started in December 2021. Players search for symbols for the chance to uncover prizes.

“I got four in a row. When I scratched it off, it was $50,000!” a Missouri Lottery player recalled after playing a “Lucky Ca$h” Scratchers ticket.

The chances of winning anything in this game are around 1 in 3.82. Missouri lottery scratchers games have average chances of winning of 1 in 4 to 1 in 4.5.