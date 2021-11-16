Missouri Lottery player wins $98,000 jackpot after using the same numbers for years

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. – A man had a hunch that his numbers would eventually win. For four or five years he used the lucky digits 10, 12, 19, 28, and 33. They finally paid off on October 28. He won the Show Me Cash jackpot of $98,000.

This is the largest lottery prize that anyone from Mexico, Missouri has ever won. He plans on using the winnings to finish paying off his credit cards.

The Show Me Cash drawing is nightly at 8:59 pm. The chances of winning the jackpot in this game are around one in 575,757. The minimum jackpot of $50,000 rolls over until someone wins. The average jackpot for this game is $134,000.