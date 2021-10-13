Missouri Lottery scratchers player wins $100,000

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery scratchers player is $100,000 richer after picking up a ticket at a Jackson County convenience store. It was purchased at Zzoom Liquor and Tobacco along Highway 40.

The player won the top prize in the Break The Bank game. There are now five $100,000 prizes remaining. There are more than $17.6 million in unclaimed prizes remaining.

The average chances of winning this $5 game are around one in four. That is near the average for most Missouri Lottery scratchers games.