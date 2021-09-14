Missouri lottery winner claims $5.9 million prize

ST. LOUIS– The Missouri Lottery player that won the $5.9 million prize on Sept. 1 has claimed her prize.

The winner states that she usually grabs a Lotto Quick Pick whenever it comes to mind. On the night of the drawing, the winner decided to check her tickets before bed.

“It was the last one I checked,” she said of her winning ticket. “I looked at the first couple of numbers, and I thought, ‘Oh, goody – I’ve won some money.’ Then I kept going, and I thought, ‘I won the whole thing!’”

Overcome with excitement, the winner says she woke her daughter up to tell her about the win.

This jackpot is the third largest winning prize so far this year at $5.9 million. The largest total of the year was $15 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at On The Run, 9401 Manchester Road, in Rock Hill.