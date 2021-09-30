Missouri Lottery’s new scratch-off games

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery unveiled three new scratch-off games on Thursday.

Merry Money is a $20 scratchers game with more than $21 million in prizes, including two $300,000 top prizes and three $30,000 second-place prizes. People have a 1 in 2.95 of winning a prize playing the game.

$100,000 Break the Bank is a $5 scratch-off game offering more than $18 million in total prizes, with top five of six unclaimed top prizes of up to $100,000. People have a 1 in 3.99 chance of winning a prize playing Break the Bank.

7-11-21 is a $1 scratchers game featuring three color scenes and three ways to win $6.3 million in prizes. The game has six prizes each of $7,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. Players have a 1 in 4.71 chance of winning.