JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Attorneys General for Missouri and Louisiana have released a 400-plus page transcript of a deposition against chief US medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Missouri’s Eric Schmitt and Louisiana’s Jeff Landry testified against Dr. Fauci last month, alleging that the federal government colluded with social media companies to censor speech.

Schmitt and Landry filed a joint landmark lawsuit in May 2022, and a federal court granted the states’ request for depositions of top Biden administration officials last month, including Fauci and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Schmitt and Landry contend that Fauci and others tied to the Biden administration have conspired to silence conservative voices.

“Missouri and Louisiana are leading the way in exposing how the federal government and the Biden Administration worked with social media to censor speech. In our deposition with Dr. Fauci, it became clear that when Dr. Fauci speaks, social media censors,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I encourage everyone to read the deposition transcript and see exactly how Dr. Fauci operates, and exactly how the COVID tyranny that ruined lives and destroyed businesses was born.”

“Fauci’s recent deposition only confirmed what we already knew: federal bureaucrats in collusion with social media companies want to control not only what you think, but especially what you say,” said Attorney General Landry. “During no time in human history was this more obvious than during the COVID-19 crisis where social engineering tactics were used against the American public, not to limit your exposure to a virus, but to limit your exposure to information that did not fit within a government sanctioned narrative.”

To view the deposition transcript against Dr. Fauci, click here.