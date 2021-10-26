St. Louis Lyft driver allegedly pulled gun over mask request

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A Lyft driver is reportedly suspended after pulling a gun on a man who asked the driver to wear a mask.

St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy first tweeted Monday about the driver pulling a gun on her husband on his way to the airport.

Councilwoman Clancy also tweeted, “one of your drivers just cocked a gun on my husband when he asked him to wear a mask (which is your policy).”

She also said the driver canceled the trip so there was no report of the ride.

Clancy says her husband was on his way to the airport at the time and missed his flight to New York City because the driver canceled the trip.

Tuesday, she tweeted Maplewood police are on the case and Lyft has suspended the driver.

Hey @lyft one of your drivers just cocked a gun on my husband when he asked him to wear a mask (which is your policy). He wants to report it but driver cancelled the ride and there is no longer any trace of it. Please help. (And he has since missed his flight to NYC) @AskLyft — Lisa Clancy (@lisadclancy) October 25, 2021

He went to police immediately. They couldn’t do much because he didn’t have info on the driver. Driver canceled trip and all info on our end was lost when that happened. We are working with Lyft but they seem more concerned about driver privacy then giving us the info we need. https://t.co/15GIrGMuFp — Lisa Clancy (@lisadclancy) October 25, 2021