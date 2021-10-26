St. Louis Lyft driver allegedly pulled gun over mask request

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A Lyft driver is reportedly suspended after pulling a gun on a man who asked the driver to wear a mask.
St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy first tweeted Monday about the driver pulling a gun on her husband on his way to the airport.
Councilwoman Clancy also tweeted, “one of your drivers just cocked a gun on my husband when he asked him to wear a mask (which is your policy).”
She also said the driver canceled the trip so there was no report of the ride.
Clancy says her husband was on his way to the airport at the time and missed his flight to New York City because the driver canceled the trip.
Tuesday, she tweeted Maplewood police are on the case and Lyft has suspended the driver.