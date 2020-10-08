Missouri Make-A-Wish gets priceless donation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- A recent donation to the Missouri-Kansas of the Make-A-Wish offices in St. Louis County left staff feeling surprised and warm-hearted.

A “lumpy” package came in the mail and inside, was what looks to be about four dollars. But the intent was priceless.

“This was a total surprise,” Brian Miller, the agency’s director of Marketing told FOX2 and KPLR, calling it “one of the cutest things we’ve ever seen.” Staff still isn’t sure who the thoughtful donor is, but want to thank him or her for the contribution, because it will have an immediate impact.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Miller says 400 wishes have been impacted in some way, mostly because travel, which is typically part of most wishes, has been more difficult. Now, there’s a push for more local experiences, including virtual shopping sprees, playsets, and even puppies.

Regardless, this latest donation will make a difference. “Thank you for helping to transform the lives of children,” Miller said

