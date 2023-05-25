TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – An elderly man died Thursday afternoon on Table Rock Lake after being ejected from the boat he was piloting.

According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 1:30 p.m. at Martin’s Point.

Investigators said Thomas Crain, of Chadwick, was piloting a 1998 Tracker bass boat when he lost control and was tossed from the craft. Crain was rushed to Cox Medical Center Branson, and pronounced dead shortly after 3:10 p.m. He was 80.

This is the first boating fatality of the year in the state patrol’s Troop D region.