Barnhart man accused of animal abuse sentenced in gun case

Paul Garcia

ST. LOUIS – A Missouri man accused of animal abuse was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison on an unrelated federal gun charge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry sentenced Paul “Paco” Garcia as part of a plea deal.

The federal case against the 40-year-old Barnhart man stems from a 2018 traffic stop for speeding during which police found a revolver in the glove compartment.

Garcia also faces animal abuse and armed criminal action charges in Jefferson County after his fingerprints were matched to electrical tape used to tie a dog’s legs and mouth.

The dachshund survived.

