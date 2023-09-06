DE SOTO, Mo. — Police say a man dumped a woman’s body in the woods after discovering that she had died in his home. Stephon Seidl, 62, is facing charges for abandoning her corpse and tampering with evidence. The death of Danielle Thomas, 35, of Park Hills, is still under investigation.

A witness tells police that he received a message from Thomas on August 27 with a pin of her location. It showed her at Seidl’s home.

Seidl tells police that Thomas had been staying at his home for several days. She was using a spare bedroom. He says that is where he found her body on August 29, she was non-responsive, cold to the touch, stiff, and discolored.

Court documents state that witnesses found her body on August 30 about 30 feet west of Old Engledow Road in De Soto. The location is at the dead end of the road with no homes within a half mile.

The Medical Examiner did not find evidence of trauma to her body. Her death is not considered a homicide. The cause of death is still under investigation by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators say that it appears Seidl cleaned up the spare bedroom where Thomas’ body was found.

Seidl is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.