Missouri man accused of impersonating an officer to get an inmate out of jail

Photo taken from inside one of the Alcatraz Prison cells (Isolation, D-Block).

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that a man pretended to be an officer Thursday to help an inmate get out of jail. Chad Michael Gosney now faces multiple charges.

Police say that Gosney showed up at the jail’s sally port and claimed to be an officer picking up an inmate. They let him in, closed the door, and placed him under arrest.

Gosney of De Soto, Missouri charged with false impersonation. He is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Officers do not believe that the inmate he was asking for was aware of the attempt to get him out of jail.