ST. LOUIS – A Franklin County, Missouri man pled not guilty Friday to recording a sex act with a five-year-old boy in June. Brandon Daniel Espinoza, 19, is charged with the sexual exploitation of a child. This was his first court appearance in the US District Court in St. Louis.

The case was part of Homeland Security Investigations, they are a part of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It was added to the Project Safe Childhood initiative to combat child sexual exploitation.

The charge carry a minimum prison sentence of 15 years, and a maximum 30-year sentence.