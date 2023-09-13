ST. LOUIS – A northern Missouri man faces federal charges after he allegedly recorded himself having sex with a minor.

Prosecutors have charged Russell Alan Pirkey, 52, of Linn County, with sexual exploitation of a child and accessing with intent to view child pornography in the investigation.

According to a federal indictment, Pirkey coerced a minor into engaging in sexually explicit conduct in April with the intent to record it on video. The indictment accuses Pirkey of his cell phone to record himself having sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl.

Pirkey is also accused of accessing child pornography between Jan. 1 and April 8, 2023, per the indictment. Before his federal charges, he was jailed in Linn County.

If convicted, Pirkey could face up to 50 years in prison and $500,000 in fines for both charges.

The case has also been brought to the attention of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice.