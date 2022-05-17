SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri man pleaded guilty to murdering his estranged wife two years ago during an argument at the Ozark National Scenic Riverways national park in Van Buren.

Dylan J. Hanger, 30, admitted that he met his wife, Brittany Gorman, at an area along the Jacks Fork River in May 2020 and then stabbed her several times in the chest after an argument ensued.

Hanger pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on May 10, 2022, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. He now faces the possibility of a life sentence in federal prison without parole.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.