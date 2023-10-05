ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Officials say two U.S. Army soldiers were killed Monday after a military transport vehicle flipped on a dirt road leading to a training area in Alaska. One of the two soldiers who died had Missouri roots.

Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, and Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans, 23, died in the crash, which also injured 12 others.

Snowden is a native of Lonedell, Missouri, joined the Army in July 2020 and after training at Fort Moore, Georgia, arrived in Alaska in March 2021.

“This is an incredible loss for all of us across the division,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Evans and Spc. Snowden. While we’re always challenged by the environment, we’re Arctic Angels, we overcome these challenges and accomplish our mission by being a team, and teams take care of one another, especially in times like these.”

Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden (Photo provided by: Fort Wainwright)

Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans (Photo provided by: Fort Wainwright)

The accident happened as the soldiers headed to the Yukon Training Area near Salcha, about 30 miles south of Fairbanks. An Army spokesperson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the driver lost control of the vehicle on a dirt road going into the training area, causing the large transport vehicle to flip.

The other soldier who died, Evans, is a native of Knoxville, Tennessee. He joined the Army in July 2020 and after training at Fort Moore, Georgia, arrived in Alaska in January 2021.

The Army will investigate the cause. Because there were deaths involved, Pennell said, the Army Combat Readiness Center in Alabama will also send an investigatory team.