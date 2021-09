WASHINGTON, Mo. – Two people are now charged with child endangerment after they were found slumped over in a vehicle with their four-week-old infant in the back seat covered by a blanket.

This happened on Friday when the temperatures were still up and the baby was showing signs of distress. John Carpenter, 40, and Haley Kester, 25, are now facing charges.

Police say officers found drugs in the car that are consistent with heroin and fentanyl.