Missouri man arrested, accused of stealing beehives

NEW CAMBRIA, Mo. – Police in northern Missouri have arrested a New Cambria man accused of stealing a dozen beehives over four counties.

Television station KTVO reports that Ricky Elam was arrested Wednesday following the execution of a search warrant near his home that turned up the stolen beehives.

Authorities in Macon, Linn, Schuyler, and Randolph counties said they had fielded numerous reports of stolen hives over the last year.

Authorities say the search warrant was issued after a beekeeper in Macon County installed a GPS tracker in one of his hives.

On Wednesday, that hive was stolen and traced to Elam’s property.