Missouri man arrested for threatening to kill a judge, sheriff, and their families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Hartville has been arrested and charged for threatening to kill Wright County public officials and their families.

According to court records, 50-year-old Lonnie G. Richardson was arrested Monday and has been charged with two counts of tampering with a judicial officer and one count of second-degree terrorist threat.

The U.S. Marshals tracked Richardson to an area near Lebanon. A release from the Marshals states that Laclede County deputies aided the search, and authorities found Richardson hiding in a small camping trailer.

The U.S. Marshals state Richardson was arrested after a short standoff and was taken to the Laclede County Jail, waiting to return to Wright County.

“Richardson threatened to kill public officials and their families,” said U.S. Marshal Mark James of the Western District of Missouri, “His reckless behavior threatened to tear the fabric of our criminal justice system. If you act in this lawless way, the U.S. Marshals will find you and bring you to justice.”