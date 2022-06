ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says that Tim Stilling broke the state record for a walleye caught using an alternate method. The 7 lbs 8 oz fish was caught on the Sac River on May 16, 2022.

Stilling is from Morrisville, Missouri. The record-breaking catch was recognized before the rule to meet or exceed the Master Angler minimum was put into place. The award recognizes the accomplishments of anglers who catch memorable fish in Missouri.