TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Hollister, Missouri now holds the state record for catching a redear sunfish using an alternate method. The Department of Conservation says that Andrew Hunt caught the fish on June 4 using a bow from a boat on Lake Taneycomo. The fish weighed 2lbs 2 oz.

The redear sunfish can be found south of the Missouri River in the state. It has been widely stocked in the region’s waterways. Common names for the fish include shellcracker, bream, and stumpknocker. It is closely related to bluegill and has an olive or golden color with a prominent black spot on the earflap with an orange accent.

The fish that Hunt caught is huge. Redear sunfish typically only grow to be 12 ounces but they can grow to be four pounds.