Missouri man charged after shooting involving estranged wife

ROLLA, Mo. – An estranged couple remains hospitalized after shooting one another after a man violated an order of protection and broke into his spouse’s residence earlier this week.

According to Rolla Police Chief Sean Fagan, the shooting took place just before 4:50 a.m. on Monday, September 7. Officers were called to the 800 block of Oxford Drive for a shooting involving a husband and wife.

When police arrived at the home, they found 41-year-old Jessie Roberts and a 40-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both airlifted to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.

Chief Fagan said police learned Roberts entered the woman’s home and forced his way into her bedroom. The woman was with her adult daughter and a male infant.

Roberts and the woman shot each other once he gained entry into the bedroom, Fagan said.

Roberts’ wife had an active full order of protection filed against him at the time of the shooting.

The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jessie Roberts with one count of first-degree burglary, one count of first-degree assault, one count of attempted kidnapping-terrorizing, and one count of armed criminal action.