WINDSOR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities said a 63-year-old southwest Missouri man is charged with killing a man he thought had stolen from his property.
Authorities said that Mark Fielder, of Windsor, and two other people chased a car after allegedly seeing someone steal what one witness described as three fishing poles from Fielder’s property.
Prosecutors allege Fielder pistol-whipped the car driver and shot 41-year-old James Fannon in the head during a scuffle late Thursday.
The driver of the car took off with Fannon’s body and dumped it before contacting law enforcement several hours later. Fielder is charged with first-degree murder and five other counts.
Missouri man charged after suspected thief is killed
WINDSOR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities said a 63-year-old southwest Missouri man is charged with killing a man he thought had stolen from his property.