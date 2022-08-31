CLINTON, Mo. – A man is charged with murder and accused of shooting his wife inside their Clinton, Missouri, home at close range Saturday evening, according to the court documents.

Ryan Alexander, 27, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of his wife, Ashton Christine Alexander.

Charging documents say Ryan called 911 around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and reported that he shot his wife inside their home, located in the 400 block of East Louise Avenue.

Upon officers’ arrival, they found his wife’s body inside the front door next to a wall in the living room.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and found that she had at least seven gunshot wounds to her face and most of the shots were through the right side of her face.

Ashton also had gunpowder burns, which investigators say indicates she was shot at close range.

A metal vent and air duct underneath her head were damaged, indicating that she was shot at least once in the face while she was lying on her back while the suspect was standing over her.

The gun found was a 9mm Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol. Officers also found five shell casings thrown away in the trash can.

Gunshots could be heard in surveillance video recovered from a neighbor’s home.

Investigators said the shots were fired around 5 p.m. but the suspect did not call 911 until 6:15 p.m.

As investigators started interviewing witnesses, a neighbor said they saw the suspect leaving the residence and driving away fast. Neighbors also indicated that Ryan Alexander returned moments later and heard the gunshots.

While interviewing Ryan, he was noticeably drunk and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot and they smelled a strong odor from his breath.